Hamilton Planning Commission has concerns with proposed Speedway

With a 24/7 operation, comes traffic, noise and light pollution, and other unknown issues that could impact the quality of life for the adjacent neighborhood, commissioners said.

The request was tabled Thursday so Matt Davis, with the architecture and consulting firm CESO, can gather answers to questions posed by the Planning Commission. It will be brought back before Planning Commission once questions can be addressed, which include lighting, landscaping and signage, and submitting a traffic study.

Speedway is proposing to construct a new gas station which would include 12 gas pumps and a convenience store. Davis said construction this station, if approved, would take six to eight months.

The project would include a re-striping of Dixie Highway to make the southbound traffic one lane. This project would happen in the next few years, according to the city. However, if the Speedway project is approved, city officials would move that project up. The interior southbound lane would become a dedicated left-turn only onto Bobmeyer Road.

Planning Commissioner Matt von Stein said while “it looks good right here on paper,” he likely would be a “no” vote on recommending the project to City Council regardless after visiting other Speedway stations in the region.

“I’m very against this Speedway coming here. Every one I’ve walked in, the employees were nice. That’s it, though,” he said, adding the adjacent neighborhood has “a lot of houses in a very densely populated area.”

Von Stein later said he’d likely be against any gas station on that site.

Mayor Pat Moeller said if it’s important for Speedway to be open 24/7, “you don’t have a ‘yes’ here. It’s just not right in that area. It doesn’t fit the neighborhood.”

Davis said it’s “important” for the gas station to operate 24/7, but will ask if they would be amenable to restricted or reduced hours.

The mayor said he believes City Council likely wouldn’t back a 24/7 operation at this site, either.

While most on Planning Commission were against the hours of operations, some were just concerned about the plan as presented. Commissioner Teri Horsley said tabling the matter does “give you one final chance, knowing we’re going to be pretty specific.”

The Planning Commission won’t schedule the matter until Speedway officials can address the concerns.