QuikTrip plans to open Hamilton location

The Oklahoma-based chain still needs to update, resubmit permit application, according to city officials.
QuikTrip told the Journal-News in July 2025 it will begin construction on its Hamilton store in fall 2025 and plans to open it in early summer 2026. Pictured is the QuikTrip off I-75 in Dayton. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF

Credit: Michael D. Pitman

Credit: Michael D. Pitman

QuikTrip told the Journal-News in July 2025 it will begin construction on its Hamilton store in fall 2025 and plans to open it in early summer 2026. Pictured is the QuikTrip off I-75 in Dayton. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF
News
By
1 hour ago
X

The planned QuikTrip in Hamilton will begin construction this fall, according to the company.

The conditional use request for the Oklahoma-based chain of convenience stores and gas stations was OK’d by Hamilton City Council, and city officials told the Journal-News they are still waiting for the company to “update and resubmit” its permit application.

Company spokeswoman Aisha Jefferson said this Hamilton location, unlike its traditional fuel stops or travel centers, “will focus solely on providing a convenient and efficient shopping experience for our customers.”

“Hamilton is a vibrant community, and we are proud to have partnered with the city in the planning and development of this new store,” said the QuikTrip corporate communications manager. “This collaboration ensures that our new location will not only meet the demands of the community but also align with QuikTrip’s commitment to quality and service.”

The former CVS Pharmacy at 1115 High St., Hamilton, will become a QuikTrip gas station and convenience store. Pictured is the demolition of the former CVS building on April 15, 2025. The city of Hamilton approved last year the QuikTrip store on the southeast corner of High Street and Ohio 4. NICK GRAHAM/FILE

Credit: Nick Graham

icon to expand image

Credit: Nick Graham

Jefferson said the project is expected to be completed by early summer 2026.

QuikTrip is planned for 1115 High St., at the corner of Ohio 4 and High Street, and is the site of the recently demolished former CVS Pharmacy.

QuikTrip is planning for the store’s opening, as it requested through the Ohio Department of Liquor to transfer a liquor permit to this location. The permits allow a retail food operator to sell beer, wine, prepared bottled cocktails, cordials, and other mixed beverages in original packages for carry-out.

The company has more than 1,000 stores in 18 states and is expanding in Ohio. Stores have either already been built or are planned for the Dayton area, and a Fairfield location is scheduled to open in 2026 between Speedway and Cincinnati Christian School.

A QuikTrip on Cincinnati-Dayton Road in West Chester Twp. is expected to open this fall.

In Other News
1
$29M Hamilton redevelopment could get started this fall; some funding...
2
UFC champion Kayla Harrison to return to Middletown for homecoming...
3
The first noteworthy MLB player from Springfield is being memorialized...
4
Arrests made after hundreds of juveniles set off fireworks at Red...
5
20 people involved in fight in Hamilton when shooting occurred

About the Author

Follow Michael D. Pitman on facebookFollow Michael D. Pitman on twitter

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers the cities of Fairfield and Hamilton.