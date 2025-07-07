QuikTrip plans to open Hamilton location

Company spokeswoman Aisha Jefferson said this Hamilton location, unlike its traditional fuel stops or travel centers, “will focus solely on providing a convenient and efficient shopping experience for our customers.”

“Hamilton is a vibrant community, and we are proud to have partnered with the city in the planning and development of this new store,” said the QuikTrip corporate communications manager. “This collaboration ensures that our new location will not only meet the demands of the community but also align with QuikTrip’s commitment to quality and service.”

Jefferson said the project is expected to be completed by early summer 2026.

QuikTrip is planned for 1115 High St., at the corner of Ohio 4 and High Street, and is the site of the recently demolished former CVS Pharmacy.

QuikTrip is planning for the store’s opening, as it requested through the Ohio Department of Liquor to transfer a liquor permit to this location. The permits allow a retail food operator to sell beer, wine, prepared bottled cocktails, cordials, and other mixed beverages in original packages for carry-out.

The company has more than 1,000 stores in 18 states and is expanding in Ohio. Stores have either already been built or are planned for the Dayton area, and a Fairfield location is scheduled to open in 2026 between Speedway and Cincinnati Christian School.

A QuikTrip on Cincinnati-Dayton Road in West Chester Twp. is expected to open this fall.