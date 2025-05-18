Retiring school teacher has worked for Middletown Christian Schools almost 50 years

Its school buildings are visually prominent from Interstate 75 — just south of the SR 122 and I-75 interchange in Middletown — and the school has been the professional home of English teacher Susan Dugus for 47 of the school’s 52 years of existence.

Brian Williams, superintendent of Middletown Christian Schools (MCS) described Dugus as a “bedrock” of the school.

“She has weathered many different storms, including leadership changes and has remained faithful to influencing the next generation for Christ at MCS,” said Williams.

“She has also, served in many other areas outside the classroom such as, yearbook advisor, drama director and director of speech meet. And she taught night classes at Miami University Hamilton for 20-plus years.”

Dustin Brown, principal of Middletown Christian High School, echoed the praise for Dugus, saying her contributions to thousands of students over decades of teaching has been “immeasurable.”

“Mrs. Dugas’ deep care for her students, her unwavering faith, and her steady presence in the classroom have left an indelible mark on our school community. As we look ahead, it will certainly feel different walking the halls without her daily presence,” said Brown.

Dugas said she enjoyed her work, even more so as it became multi-generational as her tenure lengthened with each school year.

“One of the things that I love most about teaching about MCS is how I’ve had the opportunity to teach so many of the children of my former students, even having been able to work with some of my former students as my fellow teachers,” said she fell in love with teaching while a high school student in Dover, Ohio.

An Ohio State University graduate, Dugus spent her first three years a MCS working as a speech instructor before earning instructional certification from the University of Dayton to teach English.

It’s the students and colleagues she will miss the most, said Dugus.

“The comradery of being with people that I love every day. I love the kids and I love my co-workers. Being with the kids and hearing about their problems and helping them. Those are the things I will miss the most — the people.”

Middletown Christian Schools Board President MCS School Board Chairman Rod Litteral said: “we are beyond grateful for the legacy Mrs. Dugas leaves behind after almost five decades of service.”

“Her passion for teaching and her steadfast faith has made a lasting impact on our students and families and we will always cherish her contributions. The influence and dedication of Mrs. Dugas will continue to inspire future generations for years to come.”