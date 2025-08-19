Breaking: Jury finds man guilty in security guard’s shooting death at Jefferson Twp. bar

Risk-taking Hamilton salon owner in the ‘Biz-ness’ of community care

Biz Jarvis, the owner of Hue Mane Salon in the Lindenwald neighborhood of Hamilton, has been a champion of her hometown city, including her annual back to school haircut events, which was held on Aug. 10, 2025, this year, for community's youth through a "Pay What You Can" model, even if it's nothing. She's also a strong supporter of the LGBTQ+ community. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF

Biz Jarvis, the owner of Hue Mane Salon in the Lindenwald neighborhood of Hamilton, has been a champion of her hometown city, including her annual back to school haircut events, which was held on Aug. 10, 2025, this year, for community's youth through a "Pay What You Can" model, even if it's nothing. She's also a strong supporter of the LGBTQ+ community. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF
LEADING LADIES OF BUTLER COUNTY
By
1 hour ago
X

Biz Jarvis said she was put on Earth to protect and help people, specifically those in marginalized groups.

The social worker turned salon owner isn’t exactly sure why that’s the case. It just is.

“I’m truly here to love on people,” said Jarvis, who moved her Hue Mane Salon from Hamilton’s west side to Lindenwald earlier this year. “When people leave me, or they leave the salon, I want them to feel nothing more than to feel validated, for them to feel seen, for them to feel uplifted, for them to feel a little less heavy, for them to feel a little less alone. This world is really, really hard.”

Biz Jarvis, the owner of Hue Mane Salon in the Lindenwald neighborhood of Hamilton, has been a champion of her hometown city, including her annual back to school haircut events, which was held on Aug. 10, 2025, this year, for community's youth through a "Pay What You Can" model, even if it's nothing. She's also a strong supporter of the LGBTQ+ community. Pictured is Jarvis styling the hair of Miranda Vasquez, of Hamilton, at the salon on Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF

icon to expand image

Leaning in on her social work experience, Jarvis wants to help children and their parents, which is why she started the “Pay What You Can” back-to-school hair cutting event (even if it’s nothing).

“Everything is going up,” she said. “This is something small that I can do to make a direct impact in the community that’s positive for families. And, it gives kids more confidence to go back to school, to level the playing field for them before they start.”

Jarvis, a domestic violence survivor and a one-time homeless teenage single mom, said it took a village to help raise her in Lindenwald. Now, she wants to pay it back or forward. That’s a big reason why her salon is designated as a safe space for the LGBTQ+ community.

“There are families that are considered to be the ‘working poor’ who don’t qualify for a lot of services, but they’re out here working,” she said. “Especially right now, the economy is just so difficult for people, for everyone, including those working families with two incomes. That’s still not enough.”

Hue Mane and others in the cosmetology field, such as barbershops, can be considered one of the hearts in a community, said David Smith, owner of Perfectly Blended next to Sweden Creme on Pleasant Avenue in Lindenwald.

“I like how open she is with her shop,” said Smith, who volunteered his time on Aug. 10 to provide haircuts to kids returning to school. “The all-inclusiveness, not making anybody feel out of place. It’s cool and brave of her to do that, which says a lot about her character.”

Hue Mane Salon on Pleasant Avenue held a back-to-school hair-cutting event where parents could "Pay What You Can" to get their kids new haircuts ahead of the new school year, which started the week of Aug. 11, 2025, for the Hamilton City School District. Stylists from other salons and Hue Mane participated in the event, which included multiple vendor booths, including Lane Libraries, SELF and Sunrise Treatment Center. Pictured is Emory Jones, 14, who attends Hamilton Freshman School, getting his hair cut by Perfectly Blended barber David Smith, who volunteered for the event. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF

Credit: Michael D. Pitman

icon to expand image

Credit: Michael D. Pitman

Hue Mane Salon on Pleasant Avenue held a back-to-school hair-cutting event where parents could "Pay What You Can" to get their kids new haircuts ahead of the new school year, which started the week of Aug. 11, 2025, for the Hamilton City School District. Stylists from other salons and Hue Mane participated in the event, which included multiple vendor booths, including Lane Libraries, SELF and Sunrise Treatment Center. Pictured is Hue Mane stylist Jilliana "Jilly" McEvilly, cutting the hair of Nolan Newberry, a 13-year-old who attends Wilson Middle School. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF

Credit: Michael D. Pitman

icon to expand image

Credit: Michael D. Pitman

Seeing what Jarvis is doing with her shop, being a welcoming place for all people is inspirational, Smith said.

“In our line of work, we’re the heart of the community, in a way,” he said. “This is really the only true place where you get people of different economic levels, from different backgrounds, that get to sit down and talk. It’s not just some text message or Facebook post. You’re opening yourself to all inclusiveness, and I think that’s huge, to get the people to know people. If we can realize how similar we are to each other, the better this world would be.”

Jarvis opened her relocated shop across the Shuler & Benninghofen redevelopment project once she saw Hamilton’s plans for the Lindenwald area, which include a rainbow crosswalk near her front door.

A year ago, she signed a five-year lease on a property that was once a pharmacy. Jarvis took a risk by leaving her Main Street location for an area of Lindenwald in need of revitalization.

“It’s not always easy. Do the things that are important to you. It may be hard, but the reward will be great if you trust yourself. I feel I’m pretty much proof of that,” she said.

Biz Jarvis, the owner of Hue Mane Salon in the Lindenwald neighborhood of Hamilton, has been a champion of her hometown city, including her annual back to school haircut events, which was held on Aug. 10, 2025, this year, for community's youth through a "Pay What You Can" model, even if it's nothing. She's also a strong supporter of the LGBTQ+ community. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF

icon to expand image

In Other News
1
When will the former Towne Mall be redeveloped? Plans reveal timeline...
2
Community partners ready to fill empty lots in Hamilton with new homes
3
Middletown city functions disrupted in cybersecurity incident
4
New dental facility brings state-of-the-art care to Springfield
5
Lakota announced locations of 4 new elementary schools

About the Author

Follow Michael D. Pitman on facebookFollow Michael D. Pitman on twitter

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers the cities of Fairfield and Hamilton.