StreetSpark’s 2025 mural to ‘Live the Dream’ in Jefferson neighborhood

The artwork, which was chosen by a StreetSpark selection committee, was announced last week at a city council meeting, but the site was chosen in December. Living Water Ministry is in the city’s Jefferson neighborhood and offers year-round academic and enrichment programs for K-12, and adult services and education programs, with all programs in English and Spanish.

The Jefferson neighborhood is one of the most ethnically diverse areas of the city and is a community where the city of Hamilton has a focus to bring more affordable housing.

StreetSpark is a public art program that is a partnership among the Fitton Center for Creative Arts, the city of Hamilton and the Hamilton Community Foundation with a mission to “keep making creative magic in Hamilton,” Acus-Smith said.

The 1,860-square-foot mural at Living Water isn’t the largest done by StreetSpark. The program’s 2024 mural, “Tourism Series: Hamilton,” was painted on the retaining wall across from Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill along the Great Miami Recreational Trail and came in as its second-largest mural project at 3,750 square feet.

“Taking Flight,” the 2017 StreetSpark mural, is the program’s largest at 4,500 square feet near Rotary Park.

The 2025 mural, which is designed by Austin, Texas-based artist Anna Ganina, will focus on a young girl’s face, a symbol of the neighborhood’s soul and future. A hopeful and determined expression on her face reflects the aspirations of local youth.

The girl’s headband and the mural’s background are adorned with Mexican Talavera patterns, which honors Hispanic cultural roots.

“Through my work, I aim to create pieces that resonate with those who encounter them, sparking connection and fostering a sense of belonging,” Ganina said. “Whether for a business, home, or public space, my murals are a celebration of identity, community, and the shared human experience.”

Work on the mural is set to begin in July, Acus-Smith said.