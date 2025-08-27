Two-day Comic Con in Middletown aims to draw aspiring creators, has cash prize for cosplay costumes

“The idea was it would be an annual event that people can come to, and our goal is to grow it as we go,” Klapper said. “We had a huge success last year, and we had more than 4,000 guests for a single day event. So, we made it a two-day event this year.”

Klapper said he wanted to start an affordable con for the community. Last year, the event was held in partnership with the city. This year, it’s being put on by Klapper and his team.

“I wanted to have something where the kids locally could come to. They don’t have to pay a bunch of money, and they can come and enjoy it,” said Klapper. “I’m a comic writer from Middletown, and I wanted to show kids that they can do it as well. This event really shows them how they can get into the field and that’s really the inspiration behind it. It’s something I wish I would have had as a kid in Middletown.”

In addition to Klapper, there will be special guest appearances from Stuart Sayger, Maxwell Glick and Darryl Banks. Featured guests will include Freestyle Komics, Crooked Dog Comics, Ryan Robinson and Fish Lee.

Several costuming/cosplay groups will participate, including Rangers of the Wilds, Ghostbusters Station 513, Mando Mercs Rancor Clan, Rebel Legion Apollo Base and 501st Legion Ohio Garrison.

On Sept. 13, there will be a cosplay contest, open to those ages 13 and older, with a $250 prize in cash and gift cards for the top costume.

On September 14, there will be a kids cosplay contest for youth ages 12 and under. Prizes will be awarded.

Multiple exhibit hall spaces will feature everything from toys to individual artwork from artists. There will be panels on popular topics throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday as well as plenty of photo opportunities, including a 360-camera booth. Food trucks will be on site and there will be a variety of children’s activities.

“We are able to offer more experiences for people, and we want to make this something where people come to it every year, and they look forward to it,” Klapper said.

The two-day FiveStar Comic Con will be 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. each day inside Johnston Hall at Miami University Middletown.

“I’m excited to have the community come out again and I’m thrilled we’ve been able to expand it into a two-day event. It’s also a good opportunity for vendors and local artists to get their work out to people. and have guests come to something where their creativity can run free and they are able to nerd-out,” Klapper said.

MORE DETAILS

What: FiveStar Comic Con

When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 13-14

Where: Miami University Middletown, Johnston Hall

Cost: A single day ticket is $15 and a two-day ticket is $25. A four-pack of two-day tickets is $85. A VIP two-day ticket is $75. Children ages 12 and under are free with a paid adult. VIP ticket holders receive early entry at 10 a.m.

Online: fivestarcomiccon.com