Two Hamilton roundabouts coming: City looking for input from public

The project area includes NW Washington Boulevard, West Elkton Road, and North B Street.

“Travel in this area is often hampered by congestion, and kids walking to school or riding their bikes either have to be on the grass or on the side of the road. This isn’t particularly pleasant or safe for anyone,” said Hamilton Director of Engineering Allen Messer. “As we work to improve traffic flow throughout the city, our goal for this project is to slow down speeding vehicles, reduce congestion, and improve overall safety for drivers, area residents, pedestrians, and bicyclists, particularly as they move along busy roads near the elementary and high schools.”

The first of the two roundabouts would be constructed at the intersection of NW Washington Boulevard and West Elkton Road near the Hamilton Freshman School. The second will be 400 feet south at the intersection of West Elkton Road and North B Street.

A new sidewalk will be constructed along the north side of NW Washington Boulevard and the west side of West Elkton Road. A new shared-use path is planned for the south side of NW Washington Boulevard and west side of North B Street.

The roundabouts will offer significant benefits through a reduction of travel speeds and conflict points, calming traffic flow and allowing vehicles to pass through the area more smoothly and efficiently, Messer said.

Though the roundabouts started out as part of the North Hamilton Crossing project, they are independent of the larger project.

“Because the roundabouts can be completed as an independent project, we were able to move their planning and construction forward while we continue working to complete the preliminary studies for the broader North Hamilton Crossing project,” said Dan Corey, director of the Butler County Transportation Improvement District.

The North Hamilton Crossing will provide an unobstructed east-west route north of the High-Main corridor, which would include bridges over the Great Miami River and the railroad tracks near North Third Street. This project is still in development and a preferred route alternative has not yet been identified, city officials said.

At the open house, attendees can review detailed information and maps highlighting the roundabouts, new sidewalks and new shared-use path. Project team members will be at the open house to discuss the project’s status and the next steps. There will not be a formal presentation and participants can stop at their convenience.

The project team will review the public feedback as final project plans are developed. Funding has been secured for the final design and construction of the roundabouts project. Construction is expected to begin in 2027.