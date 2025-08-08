Well-known firefighter lauded for this personality dies

Manfredi died on Monday, Aug. 4, at his Washington Twp. home. He was 37.

“Tony’s reach is pretty far,” said Tony Harris, president of IAFF Local 20, the Hamilton Fire Department union. “He knew a lot of people, just not with his work on fire departments, but with his work conducting training.”

Manfredi served with the Hamilton Fire Department for more than 10 years, but had previously served with the Lebanon and Washington Twp. departments. Not long after starting with the Hamilton Fire Department in June 2015, he was assigned to be an apparatus operator. He was promoted to lieutenant in July 2023 and assigned to the B Shift at Station 25, the city’s busiest fire station.

Hamilton Fire Chief Thomas Eickelberger said the entire department is “deeply saddened” by Manfredi’s passing.

“Tony served the community of Hamilton with the highest level of integrity and professionalism,” he said. “He was a valued member of our department who was always looking for ways to contribute to our success.”

The chief said Manfredi was “always working on ways to improve himself and the department.” He said Manfredi loved to teach, “and his impact went well beyond the city of Hamilton and Hamilton Fire Department.”

“His legacy will live on through the many fire and EMS students and colleagues he has helped to instruct throughout the region,” the chief said.

Manfredi was also a fire instructor for many years. Ohio Rep. Thomas Hall from Madison Twp. is also a firefighter and said Manfredi was his fire instructor.

“It’s a very, very tough time,” he said on Wednesday at a legislative update at a monthly retirees meeting at Cleveland Cliffs. “Manfredi was one of the best firemen and one of the best instructors.”

Manfredi was an adjunct instructor at Butler Tech Adult Education. Butler Tech, on its Facebook page, wrote that he’d been with the education organization for more than 10 years.

“Tony brought more than just knowledge to the classroom,” according to the Butler Tech post. “He brought heart, humor, and a deep commitment to preparing the next generation of firefighters. Voted ‘Best Instructor’ by his students, Tony was not only a teacher, but a mentor, role model, and friend.

His death was also days before he was expected to become a father for the first time. Manfredi, who worked at other departments, including Washington Twp., was more passionate about being a father than he was a firefighter, and he loved firefighting, said Harris.

“We’re focused on how we can honor him in laying him to rest, but how we can take care of his family,” said the union chief. “Our fire family stands ready to offer strength and support during this difficult time.”

The Yard Foundation, a charity for firefighters and their families, has a fundraiser to support the Manfredi family. Information on funeral services and a memorial has not yet been finalized. Updated information will be posted on the IAFF Local 20 Facebook page.