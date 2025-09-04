You Are Safe Hamilton initiative about ‘caring for people’

“It freaked me out,” Trent said. “I go to RiversEdge concerts, I got to local businesses, I’m going to community events. I just stayed home for a few months.”

Then Trent, who is a member of the LGBTQ+ community, decided to do something “to make myself feel a little more comfortable and feel support” without the hate and negativity.

But Trent wanted to do something simple to promote inclusive places for anyone in any marginalized community.

“Safe places that promote caring for anyone that needs to be cared for, and not caring about your color, creed, or any identity,” Trent said. “Caring for people.”

Most businesses have a sticker recognizing whether they are members of an association or winners of an award, like Best of Butler County. Trent saw a recognizable decal on a business’s door as a simple act to tell prospective patrons that establishment is a safe place.

Since starting the You Are Safe Hamilton initiative, more organizations have signed on to put a decal on front doors. Around two dozen organizations and businesses, like Hamilton Pride, YWCA Hamilton, The Casual Pint, Luke’s Custom Cakes, Hue Mane Salon, The Farmers Collective and IVY Salon, support You Are Safe Hamilton.

“I want to make people feel safe and welcome when they come in,” said IVY Salon owner Cassie Kellum. “It’s a big thing with my staff, and the training.”

She called it a “pretty easy yes” to be a part of the initiative when Trent asked. She understands being uncomfortable before walking into a place and “hate(s) that feeling,” especially when it’s somewhere that is unfamiliar.

“In the last few years, a lot of people have developed social anxiety, whether it’s the political climate or COVID, so I do think it’s important for people to know they can walk in and know they’re welcome there,” Kellum said. “It’s just an extra step for people to feel comfortable.”

YWCA Hamilton has been aligned with Hamilton Pride since its inception because both organizations are rooted in the foundation values of peace, justice, freedom and dignity, said YWCA CEO and Executive Director Wendy Waters-Connell. Those are the same reasons why she supports the You Are Safe Hamilton initiative.

“No human being should face the threat of violence or discrimination based on their identity,” she said. “We support actions which create a loving and welcoming community, where everyone is free to live, work and play.”

You Are Safe Hamilton has become a passion project since Trent started it about six months ago, and it’s something just for Hamilton. Trent wants to grow it and make it diverse among more types of organizations, including churches.

“I guess my end goal is making people feel safe in an area they may naturally not feel safe in,” they said. “I’ve had people message me about leaving Hamilton. Everything not about this (You Are Safe Hamilton) is so loud and it’s everywhere, but that’s not the reality.”

