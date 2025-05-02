Centerville seeks video auditions for National Anthem performers

Ready to take the stage this summer? The City of Centerville is looking for talented performers to kick off the Summer Concert Series and Party in the Park events at Stubbs Park.
The city is accepting virtual audition videos through May 22.
To audition, send a video of yourself performing “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Singers and instrumentalists are welcome.
Selected performers will be contacted the following week.
For more information, go to centervilleohio.gov.
