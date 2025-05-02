Breaking: Federal retirement benefits could change under proposed bill: We explain the differences

Centerville seeks video auditions for National Anthem performers

Centerville’s Summer Concert Series drew more than 45,000 attendees in 2023.

Credit: Contributed

Credit: Contributed

Centerville
By Staff
32 minutes ago
Ready to take the stage this summer? The City of Centerville is looking for talented performers to kick off the Summer Concert Series and Party in the Park events at Stubbs Park.

The city is accepting virtual audition videos through May 22.

To audition, send a video of yourself performing “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Singers and instrumentalists are welcome.

Selected performers will be contacted the following week.

For more information, go to centervilleohio.gov.

