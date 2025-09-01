23rd annual Ohio Fish & Shrimp Music Festival to be held during 3 weekends this month

This farm is the largest indoor fish hatchery in the state.

“Music, by popular local and regional bands, has been a key part of the annual Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival ... This year, music has been added to the event title,” said Dave Smith, president of Freshwater Farms of Ohio.

The event includes live music, the farm’s sturgeon petting zoo, fish and critter displays, bounce houses, art and craft vendors and a kids’ play zone.

12 bands over three weekends

There will be 12 bands over the three weekends that represent a variety of genres including rock, country rock, bluegrass/folk, rhythm and blues, reggae and Celtic.

The Sept. 6 bands include Eleyet McConnell, the Matt Clarkson Band, the Ark Band and Parrots of the Caribbean.

The Sept. 13 bands include Anna Paolucci, the LA band, Steve Free and Rumpke Mountain Boys.

The Sept. 20 bands include Dulahan, John Batdorf, Ladies of Langford and the Bastard Bearded Irishmen.

Bands will perform on the outdoor stage, in front of the tables and chairs. Guests can bring lawn chairs and blankets, but seating is also available at the farm’s fountain display area and the Rainbow Project, which features a wisteria dome and wildflower meadow maze.

Food and drink

The food selection includes the farm’s rainbow trout, coconut crusted shrimp and fries, grilled shrimp and fries, flight of smoked fish spreads, breaded shrimp and fries, fish and fries, jambalaya, shrimp cocktail, edamame salad and coleslaw.

A variety of food trucks will also offer a wide range of other selections.

Charlie’s Bar by Freshwater Farms will serve beer on tap, craft beers, wine, margaritas and mead.

Other festival features include:

Games for children and adults such as angry fish throwing, battling water balloon catapults, live goldfish bowl toss and john darts target.

Four inflatable bounce houses, duck flush water vortex, face painting, balloon sculptures and pirate treasure sand dig.

Critter displays, including the sturgeon petting zoo, touch tanks and trout feeding by hand (bring quarters).

Parking is free, with golf cart shuttles available. The admission gate will be open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is $10 for ages 13 and up, $5 for ages three to 12, and free for ages two and under.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. For more information, visit fwfarms.com/festival or the Ohio Fish & Shrimp Music Festival Facebook page.