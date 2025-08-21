79th Juried Members’ Exhibition opens at Museum of Art

“That breadth and energy says something powerful: that art is alive here and belongs to all of us,” said SMoA Executive Director Jessimi Jones at the opening.

This year’s juror, Rodney Veal, whose talents range from choreographer, artist and television producer and host, said the challenge was looking at each work and giving it the same amount of attention, not seeing the names of the artists and responding to what excited and gave him pause.

It meant immersing himself in something he has fun with and found a common thread.

“This community is full of creative people and a lot of talent, which made my life joyful,” Veal said.

Springfield artist Jefferson Glover earned top honors with his acrylic on canvas work “Martyr.” He based it on a still photo from a 1937 Russian film, “Bezhin Meadow,” by the famed director Sergei Eisenstein that was destroyed during World War II and depicts a boy martyred by his own father due to differing political views.

“It was just a haunting image. It wasn’t about the political situation at all, but martyrdom in general,” Glover said.

He created “Martyr” on and off over three months. An artist since childhood, Glover has been here for two years and wanted to get involved with the SMoA, enjoying its size and layout and first participated in last year’s juried exhibition, although he’s not really into competitions and was just as interested in other works.

“Everybody sees things different, they have their own preferences. I’m rather surprised that I got the award, really,” he said. “I’ve enjoyed participating here.”

Jimi Jones, from the Cincinnati area, placed second with his painting “Evil is on the Rise.” Jones’ work may be familiar to SMoA visitors, including his own solo exhibition in 2016.

Third place went to Cynthia Bornhorst Winslow of Beavercreek for her work “Journey of Sorrow” and honorable mention for Elisha Frontz of Dayton for “Beyond the Pale,” a hand-stitched mixed media piece that includes watercolor on paper, wood and string.

SMoA curator of collections and exhibitions Jennifer Wenker said visitors will have a lot to to ponder among the various works.

“It was 150 lived experiences, 150 viewpoints, 150 different types of media and what I’m looking for is connection and I think you can certainly see we all have connection,” she said.

If art can challenge people, maybe there’s no more glaring submission in this exhibition than Richard Zopf’s, consisting of corrugated cardboard, tape, steel and clothes pins, resembling just a cardboard box.

His description was brief: “It’s safer in the box. I’m 24’ long in a 24’ box. Never think outside the box.”

Kristi Allison said it reminded her of unpacking as she attended the exhibition with aunt Grace Quinn to support artist relative Cheyenne Shuttleworth after moving back here that very day, calling it moving art.

Allison joked she can’t draw a stick person and can appreciate the intent of Zopf’s piece. Her family has enjoyed the SMoA for years and said her mom once modeled for legendary Ansel Adams.

Another attendee described the Zopf work as a “very banana taped to a wall” funny piece, referring to an artist who literally taped a banana to a wall and became a viral sensation and sold for more than $100,000. The same attendee said he wanted to investigate it further.

The SMoA is offering the public a say in their favorite exhibition pieces with the people’s choice award. Visitors can vote for their choice each time they are at the museum through its end and are encouraged to share why they chose that work.

Many of the works are for sale for various prices. The exhibition will be open during SMoA hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and 12:30-4:30 p.m. Sundays; admission is $5 for adults and free for museum members and students.

For more information, go to springfieldart.net.