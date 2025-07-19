Ambulance, Honda involved in Bethel Twp. accident

One person was injured following an accident involving a Honda and an ambulance.
Ohio State Highway Patrol report a crash at just before 3 a.m. today. It occurred at South Tecumseh and West National (U.S. 40) roads, near New Life Church.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol said it wasn’t clear at this time who was at fault and said the accident is still under investigation. The patrol reported no one was transported following the accident.
