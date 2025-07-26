Clark County JFS youth leadership program, participants recognized

“We have a group of people here who believe in them greatly and we know that they can achieve things,” said Virginia Martycz, previous JFS director who is now retiring and has been replaced by Thomas McGrath. “These kids have started a plan and some of them are going to have a plan set before they graduate from high school, which is awesome.”

This 10-week program was implemented in 2016 to engage, educate and train the emerging workforce by offering year-round programs and services for young adults ages 14 to 24 who meet income eligibility guidelines.

This year, 11 participants were selected to attend the 2025 Emerging Leaders Career Academy, which was developed to enhance leadership skills and career awareness.

Participants met and interacted with community leaders, educators and employers such as Clark State College and Greater Springfield Partnership. Participants also volunteered at the Gammon House; explored college and career success stories; had guest speakers from the local police, fire and EMS; visited City Hall; visited the Springfield Museum of Art and more.

Martycz said the 11 students are planning on going to nursing school, finishing high school and starting college in the fall.

Two young people who have “been very successful” in the program shared their experience during the meeting.

“This 10-week program has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life. Every day we’ve been learning something new and valuable that we can apply to our lives,” said Ryan Pollard. “The experiences we’ve had are truly unique and would be unimaginable to many people our age ... I can confidently say that this program has been a game changer for me.”

One of Pollard’s highlights was visiting Clark State and Antioch College because of their history, innovative approaches, resources and opportunities, experiential learning and community engagement, he said.

“Through mindful practices, I’ve learned to be present and appreciate the moment. This has helped me reduce stress and increase focus exploring different art techniques that have allowed me to express myself creatively and see the world from new perspectives,” he said.

As he reflects on his experiences, it reminds him of the importance of community and connection, the people he’s met and conversations he’s had.

“I’m grateful for this program and the opportunities it’s provided. I’m excited to apply the lessons I’ve learned and continue growing as a person,” he said.

Aralon Mitchell, who got involved in the program through her case manager, said she didn’t know what she wanted to do or the right path for her until she joined the program.

“(She) encouraged me and made me feel like I had potential. She really helped me understand the benefits and gave me the push I needed to try to give it a try. Looking back, I’m so glad I made that decision. This program opened the door when I didn’t know what I needed,“ Mitchell said.

One of the biggest challenges for Mitchell has been stepping out of her comfort zone since she’s shy and unsure when to speak up, but the program helped her work though that.

It’s helped her learn how to express herself, be more confident, share her thoughts, understand responsibility by doing things for others and showing up for herself, take initiative, manage her time better and think about her goals more seriously.

“The program has made me feel like my voice matters ... Leadership to me means more than just telling people what to do. It’s about being an example, and it’s about having strength, patience and the ability to lift others up even when things get hard,” she said.

After the program, Mitchell will start STNA class in August and her own business.

“This program was very much needed in my life ... It helped me see a different version of myself and a better one. I truly hope to carry everything I’ve learned into the real world. I’m happy with who I am and proud of the person who I’m becoming. This is just the beginning of something bigger for me, and I’m so thankful for this opportunity,” she said.

These are good examples since people “don’t often get to see the impact,” Martycz said.

“We wish you nothing but the best and (are) glad that you took the time to participate in this and hope that you take away from it all the great things. We’ll see (you) back here as business leaders and just leaders through our community,” said Commission President Sasha Rittenhouse.

“Thank you guys for everything that you bring to this program. I saw some emotions there. The pride that you have in the kids is palpable,” said Commissioner Melanie Flax Wilt.

For more information about the program, call 937-521-3514 or visit clarkdjfs.org/380/CCMEP-Youth-Program.