Column: With a lot to be thankful for, don’t forget about Thanksgiving

I’m thankful for those who did some decorating for Thanksgiving. However, I just don’t know how to take the skeletons with Pilgrim costumes, I saw last weekend. Combining Halloween and Thanksgiving decorations just might not work. But thanks for the effort.

Seriously now, most of all this year I am so very thankful for the generous folks who live in our county. When the government shut down for more than a month, the food pantries asked us to increase donations, and the response was overwhelming. Hours increased at the pantries. Restaurants donated free meals. The Scouts in Enon stocked a little library with pantry items. And individuals just quietly helped neighbors. I’m so thankful for all of you.

The motorcycle Toy Run was another huge success as western Clark County collects toys and presents for those in need over Christmas. We just need to follow up with more personal donations if we can. Thank you.

How can we not be thankful for the spectacular northern light shows recently and earlier in the year? It is such a treat to see auroras this far south. I’m also thankful for the fireworks shows put on by various groups during the summer. We are truly blessed with beautiful celebrations in Enon and New Carlisle.

We put up with lots of construction over the summer, and now we have a few nice roads to enjoy for the winter. Going to Urbana is smooth now on State Route 68 and at least half the Interstate 70 route to Columbus is nice. It’s the coming home part that jars your teeth. I’m thankful for road and bridge improvements all over our townships and towns.

We all have to remember to give heartfelt thanks for our wonderful emergency services in western Clark County. It’s not easy fighting a fire in 95 degrees in the summer or during icy weather in the winter. Rolling out of bed for 3 a.m. alarm is not pleasant. It takes dedication to service to train and give the time to stand watch.

Our EMS, paramedics and EMTs train endless hours to help us when we call for help. Our police, deputies and highway patrol are also there when we need them and always keep eyes out for our safety. They show up for safety days at school, parades and festivals in addition to normal work. They teach CPR. Give them a friendly wave of thanks and a smile when you see them in our communities.

Volunteers. I cannot say enough thank you for all those in Mad River, Bethel, Pike and Springfield Townships who volunteer for our town festivals like Apple Butter, Heritage of Flight, Fair at New Boston, Mile of Food, Toy Run, Christmas tree lightings, car shows, Memorial Day and Fourth of July parades. We love our festivals and holiday events, but not a one of them would even happen without volunteers to set up, serve food, take tickets, stir apple butter, entertain and tear down the event. I appreciate every one of you. You are the hearts of our communities.

We are blessed with a higher than average population of veterans and veterans’ families in western Clark County. The Veterans’ Day events in the communities were so appreciated by our veterans. As a veteran’s spouse, I love it when someone thanks him for his service. It was an honor to serve, but it wasn’t easy and it warms my heart to see all veterans respected.

I’d also like to thank all who fly American flags. I love that new huge one on I-70 on the way to Columbus.

There are so many others who we need to thank, but you can take it from here. The world is far from perfect but those bright shining souls who give of themselves make our communities beautiful.

Happy Thanksgiving!