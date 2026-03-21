Community tells Clark County what it thinks about potential new jail, safety building

Survey responses show a wide range of perspectives, with some emphasizing the importance of modernizing aging facilities and others raising concerns about location, cost and community impact.

The 15-question survey drew a range of 351 to 667 people who answered each question.

The most important factors regarding the need to build a public safety building were safety considerations for inmates, followed by not believing facilities need to be updated. and lack of substantial rehabilitation and treatment programs.

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Some of the results include:

About 56% of participants viewed the proposed location as not at all desirable. Top concerns regarding the proposed location included proximity to residential areas, compatibility with surrounding land uses, and access for courts, staff and visitors.

Roughly 38% of participants said a 0.5% sales tax increase would significantly impact them, followed by 28% said it would have a minor impact and 22% would have a moderate impact.

As part of county officials evaluating other funding approaches, 85% said federal funding and 81% said state funding.

About 32% of participants have a very negative overall perspective of the project and 15% have a positive perspective.

County officials said the feedback gathered through the survey will be reviewed and considered as part of the “ongoing evaluation of how best to address public safety facilities” in Clark County. They will review the information, evaluate any new potential options and provide updates as the process moves forward.

Costs for a new public safety complex are estimated at $100 million, according to the county. Project costs include $77 million in construction costs, $16.5 million for professional services (architects, project management, etc.), a $4.1 million contingency fund and $2.3 million for site acquisition and preparation.

The facility will potentially be constructed in the south of Springfield close to Interstate 70. The proposed single-story, 130,000 to 140,000-square-foot facility will house 454 beds and is designed to accommodate future expansions.

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In November 2025, residents voted against the 20-year, 0.5% sales tax increase to construct, operate, acquire, equip or repair the jail by 78%.

Clark County’s current sales tax is 7.25%, which includes the state sales tax of 5.75% and the county sales tax of 1.5%. This ballot measure would have increased the sales tax to 7.75%.

Many residents spoke in strong opposition earlier this month to Springfield City Commission about the location of the proposed public safety building and jail.

City commissioners heard the first reading March 10 about the rezoning of land at 2683 Springfield Jamestown Pike from agriculture to institutional and educational for the new jail location. The land was previously annexed to the city.

The city planned to have its final vote at its April 7 meeting, but the county requested a three-month extension from city commission to move the zoning meeting to July 14.

For more information or to see the survey results, visit www.clarkcountyohio.gov/787/Public-Safety-Building.