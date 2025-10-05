Health Expo ‘25 to offer interactive, informative fun event

Admission is free.

CHF executive director Joy Rogers and team have assembled a lot of what has made Health Expo a popular annual event, but packed in fresh attractions for new and returning attendees.

“Community Health Foundation is excited to provide this impactful, free event for our community,” she said.

Expect a range of health screenings, flu shots, fitness demonstrations or get questions answered with family medicine doctors at Mercy Health’s Talk with a Doc station. ou can learn healthy and fun new activities including pickleball, Tai Chi, yoga, Zumba or line dancing taught by local people; work up an appetite for healthy refreshments with cooking demonstrations; or peddle your own treat on the smoothie bike.

Plenty of new offerings in 2025 begin with an early bird session at 3:40 p.m. with a Steps Toward Better Balance class by physical therapist Emily Stanton that will provide tips, especially to help avoid falls.

The Community Baby Fair will have free items for new and expectant moms and information to help prepare for and nurture a baby. Car safety checks for safely installing and maintaining child car seats also will be available.

Youngsters can get as much out Health Expo as adults with the Kids’ Wellness Passport with fun activities and challenges to help kids stay healthy.

Another new exhibitor can provide attendees with a Healthcare Power of Attorney and advance directive right on the spot.

There will also be free tote bags, chair massages, preschool MyPlates available in English and Spanish and the latest Health Resource Guide.

“There truly is something for everyone at Health Expo ’25, so mark your calendar for Wednesday, Oct. 8,” Rogers said.

For more information, go to community-health-foundation.org.