Semi-truck caught fire early Saturday morning

Clean-up of incident still going on several hours after truck caught fire.
Springfield News-Sun

Springfield News-Sun
News
By
23 minutes ago
X

Cleanup on a semi-truck that caught fire early this morning on Interstate 70.

The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the semi fire was reported around 2:30 a.m. It happened around mile marker 50 on I-70 East, just past the Enon Road exit.

No injuries were reported.

In Other News
1
Hamilton considers tax incentive for Shuler-Benninghofen redevelopment
2
Columbus murder suspect arrested in Springfield
3
Jungle Jim’s adds TikTok station, cotton candy making machine as iconic...
4
McCrabb: Longtime educators, now 97, remain friends 70 years later
5
Families of victims in Springfield book urge action at city meeting

About the Author

Follow Michael D. Pitman on facebookFollow Michael D. Pitman on twitter

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers the cities of Fairfield and Hamilton.