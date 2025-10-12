Trek at your own pace to explore history in Champaign County museum crawl’s 8 locations

Participants will explore and collect a sticker at each stop to add to their Museum Crawl Passport. Those who collect five or more stickers will get a commemorative tote bag or drink bottle.

The Museum Crawl will include:

Cedar Bog Nature Preserve, 980 Woodburn Road, Urbana: The first nature preserve in Ohio to be purchased with state funds and is the most diverse site in the state for plant life.

Champaign Aviation Museum, 1652 N. Main St., Urbana: Features restored World War II aircraft and artifacts, educational information on the home front, 1940s manufacturing, and WWII veterans’ flight training and combat experiences.

Champaign County Arts Council, 119 Miami St., Urbana: A joint exhibit by local watercolor artist Rhonda Sloan and photographer Pete Dysinger that features Visions in Landscapes.

Champaign County Historical Society Museum, 809 E. Lawn Ave., Urbana: The museum, founded in 1934, collects, preserves and interprets artifacts, documents and other resources related to Champaign County’s history.

Grimes Flying Lab Museum, 1636 N. Main St., Urbana: Showcases the history of Warren Grimes and Grimes Manufacturing Company, and houses the Grimes Flying Lab Beech 18 aircraft.

Johnny Appleseed Educational Center and Museum, 518 College Way, Urbana: Dedicated to uplifting the American folkloric figure of Johnny Appleseed and the man behind the myth, John Chapman.

Pony Wagon Museum, 510 Washington St., St. Paris: Located in the original Pennsylvania freight house, the museum displays artifacts connected to the St. Paris area, including world-renowned Walborn & Riker Pony Wagons.

1858 Meeting House, 43 E. Sandusky St., Mechanicsburg: The oldest standing public building in the village built in 1858 and was acquired in the 1990s by the Champaign County Preservation Alliance to preserve and protect its future.