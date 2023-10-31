WATCH: Area officers gather to cheer shot Clayton officer as he's released from hospital

In Other News
1
Northmont Academic Challenge team sets sights on national ranking
2
Clayton road project targets safety, could lead to new business
3
No bond for Brookville man prosecutors call ‘alcoholic with a death...
4
Northmont teen selected to serve on state board
5
Clayton to shut off water for street work
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top