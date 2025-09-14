COMMUNITY GEM: Passion and purpose come together at Rachel & Friends

A respected figure in the behavioral health field, his career spans more than 35 years, having served as director of CrisisCare, as CEO of a drug treatment center and in multiple roles supporting individuals living with severe and persistent mental illness, those recovering from a substance use disorder and people navigating the legal system.

“I opened a nonprofit for adults with developmental disabilities. I have a daughter, her name is Rachel, and she is Rachel of Rachel & Friends,” Goris said.

Bevins said Goris’ experience has always been driven by one central belief: everyone deserves dignity, support and the chance to thrive.

“After I started learning about what he did, I was just really struck about everything he’s done for the community,” Bevins said.

His personal journey is reflected in the creation of Rachel & Friends, a program inspired by his daughter Rachel, a 27-year-old woman with Down syndrome.

“He has turned it into something that now benefits so many families in the community. So, I wanted to share that with the world to say, this is a resource that is right here in Montgomery County, and what they are doing for the community is incredible,” said Bevins.

The day-program helps adults as they transition out of high school. It provides education, volunteer work in the community, socialization, life skills, arts and crafts. Rachel & Friends was founded in October of 2022.

The program also collaborates with A New You Total Wellness, and participants can take a belly dancing, hip hop, art or music therapy class, for example.

“We want to empower them and give them every opportunity in the community they don’t normally have. We also want to help the community see the value in them,” Goris said. “My goal is to change the world, in getting people to be more accepting of (them.)”

Recognizing the lack of engaging, empowering programs for adults with developmental disabilities, Goris founded Rachel & Friends to fill that gap. The organization offers skill-building, vocational training, art and music therapy, fitness, yoga and on-going community engagement opportunities—ensuring participants live rich, active and connected lives.

Goris opened A New You Total Wellness, a community-focused wellness center that offers therapy, yoga, massage, Reiki, dance, fitness and more. Plans are underway to fully integrate a second Rachel & Friends site at A New You Total Wellness.

“I’m chasing my passion now, which is very cool,” Goris said. “We’re not trying to just make money, we’re trying to give them amazing opportunities that enrich their lives, so they can be challenged and grow.”

This fall, on Oct. 18, Rachel & Friends will host its first annual “Together We Stride 5K & 1-Mile Run/Walk”, kicking off at A New You Total Wellness. The event was created to bring people of all abilities together to celebrate community, movement and inclusion—a reflection of the values John lives every day. For more information, or to register, go to www.rachelandfriends.org or visit Rachel & Friends on Facebook.

“We plan to do it annually as an amazing fundraiser. My children run, and I run, so it all fits,” Goris said.

Goris is the of three and he recently remarried his middle school sweetheart after 38 years apart. Together, they are dedicated to growing the mission of both Rachel & Friends and A New You Total Wellness, while continuing to travel, serve and give back.