Dayton philanthropist behind UD leadership center dies

Crotty was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army Reserve after graduating from UD. While studying at UD, he began working at Van Dyne Crotty, Inc., a textile leasing firm founded by his father, Fergus Crotty, and business partner, Lloyd Van Dyne, in 1935 during the Great Depression. He led the Dayton-based firm from the 1960s, when his father, Fergus, died, and through the 1990s when his older sons began guiding the business.

Also while studying at UD, Crotty met his wife of 62 years, Marilyn, who preceded Crotty in death in 2015. They went on to have seven children and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

“In establishing the L. William Crotty Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership, Bill and Marilyn made a significant investment toward the future of countless UD students who would develop the skills necessary to become leaders in their field,” Spina said. “The gift also helped raise the national profile of the University, placing UD’s entrepreneurship program among the best in the country. Bill will be deeply missed, but his spirit will live on through the many students in the School of Business Administration who continue to benefit from his contributions.”

In January of 2021, UD recognized Crotty as the recipient of the university’s 2020 Distinguished Alumni Award. Crotty previously served on the university’s board of trustees from 1980-1989, and was also an emeritus trustee.

Crotty was additionally known as a supporter of other organizations throughout the community, including Dayton Children’s Hospital, Catholic Social Services, and the Victoria Theatre Association.

“As a successful businessman, philanthropist, and visionary leader, Bill Crotty made an incredible positive impact on not just Catholic Social Services, but our entire community,” said Laura Roesch, CEO of Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley. “Bill served as a long-term advisor and supporter, and was especially engaged with our programs that serve young children and families. Bill believed deeply in our mission of service, and challenged us to bring support and resources to our community’s most vulnerable people. Our most sincere condolences are with the entire Crotty family.”

Crotty supported his wife, Marilyn, when she was on Dayton Children’s Women’s Board, a spokesperson from Dayton Children’s said. She worked on several Cha-Cha fundraising events, held every other year, during her time on the Women’s Board, and they continued to support the event over the years.

In 2007, Crotty donated to support Dayton Children’s efforts to renovate and expand its Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, which was named for him and his wife. Crotty was also a member of Dayton Children’s Annae Barney Gorman Society, which recognizes donors who have included the hospital in their estate plans.

“Bill Crotty was a true philanthropist in our community. We are so grateful to have had his support of the years. He was dedicated to caring for kids in our region and will be greatly missed,” said Debbie Feldman, president and CEO of Dayton Children’s.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon on Monday, Feb. 20, at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 3033 Far Hills Ave. in Dayton. A visitation period will be held an hour prior at the church. Burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery.