At Runners Plus, it’s about the fit

Eric Contreras, owner and CEO of Runners Plus, said he first connected with the store as a customer before joining the staff in 2009.

“Runners Plus started in 2005, and I had actually been a customer here before,” Contreras said. “When I was looking for a job in 2009, I had been a business major and ran cross country at the University of Dayton, so it felt like a natural fit. I started as a sales associate, moved into a manager role pretty quickly, and over time was given more autonomy to grow the business. Then in 2024, I bought Runners Plus, so it’s been a really cool journey from employee to owner.”

Contreras said the store’s primary goal is to ensure every customer leaves satisfied.

“Our job is to make sure that when someone comes in here, they leave happy that they came to Runners Plus,” he said. “That can mean a lot of different things depending on the person. Some are training for a half-marathon, some are high school athletes, and others just need something comfortable to stand in all day. We try to understand what they need and guide them through the process to find what works best for them.”

Customers in the store during the interview reflected a wide range of ages and backgrounds.

“We start with understanding how someone moves and what they’re looking for,” Contreras said. “There are neutral shoes, stability shoes, and motion-control options, and each serves a different purpose. For example, if someone rolls in slightly when they run, we might recommend a mild stability shoe with firmer foam to help support them. It’s really about matching the shoe to the individual, not just picking something off the wall.”

Each customer who visits the store is paired with a sales associate, who observes how they walk, either around the store or on a treadmill, before recommending options based on their foot structure.

The experience differs from that of a big-box retailer, where shoppers often choose shoes based on appearance rather than fit and function.

Sales associate Emma Watcke said employees undergo training to develop that level of expertise.

“We do two weeks of training getting to know the shoes, and then I’m a pretty big runner, so I’m familiar with a bunch of them, too,” Watcke said.

Contreras said Runners Plus sets itself apart from big-box retailers through both its product selection and customer service. The store carries a wide range of inventory, often offering dozens of options within a single category, but he said the personalized experience is what matters most.

“To differentiate ourselves from big-box retailers, we focus on two main things: product selection and customer service,” Contreras said. “We carry a lot of depth in our inventory; instead of just a few options, we might have dozens within a category. But more importantly, we emphasize that one-on-one experience, where we can ask questions, listen carefully, and really help someone find the right product for them.”

That approach allows the store to serve a broad range of customers, from competitive runners to professionals who spend long hours on their feet.

“Some people who come in are training for races, but others are nurses or teachers who are on their feet all day and just need something comfortable,” he said. “Our job is to meet people where they are, understand their needs, and help them find something that makes their daily life or activity better.”

While shoes are the main draw, Contreras said apparel and accessories also play a key role in improving the running experience. Items like weather-appropriate clothing can remove common barriers, such as cold temperatures, that might discourage people from staying active.

“Shoes are usually why people come in, but apparel and accessories make a big difference in the overall experience,” he said. “The right clothing, gloves, or jacket can remove barriers, like cold weather, that might stop someone from going out for a run. And then there’s the fun side, too, like GPS watches and sunglasses, which make running more engaging.”

Contreras added that customers don’t need prior knowledge before visiting the store, as staff are trained to guide them through the process.

“There’s not much customers need to know before they come in,” he said. “We try to provide all the information, advice, and guidance so they don’t have to be experts.”

HOW TO GO

What: Runners Plus

When: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays, noon to 5 p.m. Sundays

South Dayton location: 8970 Kingsridge Drive, Dayton, OH 45458

Fairborn location: 2604 Colonel Glenn Hwy., Fairborn, OH 45324

More info: runnersplus.com