Chief Afzal says one dead after officer-involved shooting in downtown Dayton

Credit: Cornelius Frolik, Daniel Susco

Chief Afzal says one dead after officer-involved shooting in downtown Dayton
In Other News
1
Grabbing a snack at a Dayton Live show? Local items now on the menu
2
Montgomery County Public Health Clinic offers vaccines, testing and...
3
Dayton parking 101: Class is in session
4
Downtown boutique Vidia’s Closet blends fashion and empowerment
5
Why Silver Slipper might be Dayton’s coziest bar