Photographer behind downtown Dayton immigrant portraits: ‘I really wanted to reflect each person’s individuality’

As a result of the effort, 12 images depicting new Daytonians from locations as diverse as Iran, Colombia and Rwanda were commissioned.

Credit: SarahLydia Keihl Credit: SarahLydia Keihl

SarahLydia Kiehl, the photographer behind the lens, said the initiative was a welcome change from her usual work for the City of Dayton.

“I really wanted to reflect each person’s individuality, their strength, and their connection to Dayton,” Kiehl said. “Seeing the portraits in a central public place is humbling, exciting and a reminder that these stories come from all walks of life. They deserve to be seen, valued, and celebrated right in the heart of our city.”

Kiehl, who works as a public information associate with the City of Dayton, said each person made the choice to be seen. That decision, to have their images displayed publicly, has become a matter of pride for participants.

Many shared with her the experience “brought them peace”.

“It’s a feel-good feeling,” Kiehl said about seeing her work so prominently displayed. “I really think the smiles make all the difference.”

The portraits were originally taken as part of Welcome Dayton’s drive to modernize its webpage last year. The organization’s coordinator, Jeannette Horwitz, was keen to update the site’s “Stories” section with new profiles and a new name.

Discussions regarding storefront activations to beautify the city inevitably led to a unique idea formulating: why not give the “Voices of the Immigrant Experience” portraits pride of place downtown?

“It’s been really positive,” Horwitz said about the public response to the portraits.

It is one example of the work the community initiative has done to make immigrants feel welcome. The efforts also include educational seminars, translation services and the provision of professional interpreters.

“Our job is to bridge gaps and make sure people understand each other so that there are fewer misconceptions,” Horwitz said. “We have a language access policy in the City of Dayton so that police, fire department, mediation and every other front facing division within the city will contact an interpreter if you don’t speak English.”

But not all of its work is that serious. Some of Welcome Dayton’s events are simply about bringing people together such as the upcoming New Americans Art Exhibit.

“That’s coming up this fall but we just opened it up for people to submit artwork to be considered for it,” Horwitz was happy to share. “We have a kickoff event in November where people will have an opportunity to meet the artists to learn who they are, where they come from, and to talk about their artwork.”

At a time when immigration has become a flashpoint across the U.S., Welcome Dayton knows it has an important role to play.

“I think people here are by nature very welcoming. It’s nice to see it continue strongly even during more challenging times,” Horwitz said.

Because of Horwitz and her team, the city will seeing more of Welcome Dayton in the near future.