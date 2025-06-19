Breaking: ‘We will not forget;’ Vandalia law director admits errors; residents fight housing

Dragons rained out Wednesday; team will take on TinCaps again today

Dayton shortstop Leo Balcazar gives a hard hand slap to first-base coach Peterson Plaz after hitting a two-run single to put the Dragons up 3-1 Tuesday night at Day Air Ballpark. Jeff Gilbert/CONTRIBUTED

Dayton
By Staff Report
Updated 1 hour ago
It was just too rainy to play a game at Day Air Ballpark on Wednesday.

Several rounds of heavy rain, wind and lightning weighed down on Dayton throughout the evening as neighboring Pins Mechanical Co., a new bar and adult playground that officially opened to the public on that day, was packed with customers avoiding the sloshing outside.

ExploreSkits, T-shirt launchers and high energy: How the Dayton Dragons Green Team pulls off all the entertainment

Wednesday’s game will not be rescheduled, according to a news release from the Dragons. However, fans with tickets to Wednesday’s game may exchange their tickets for another game later this season.

The Dayton Dragons will play the Fort Wayne TinCaps at 7:05 p.m. today at the ballpark, which is in the Water Street District of the city.

The Midwest League’s first half season concludes today and the win-loss records for all teams will clear to 0-0 prior to Friday night’s games as the second half season begins.

The Dragons enter tonight’s game 21-43, while the TinCaps are 30-34. Jose Montero (2-2, 3.89) or Nestor Lorant (0-3, 5.32) will start for Dayton.

Info and tickets are online at daytondragons.com/tickets.

ExploreFirst look inside Pins Mechanical Co. in Dayton
