Dragons rained out Wednesday; team will take on TinCaps again today

Wednesday’s game will not be rescheduled, according to a news release from the Dragons. However, fans with tickets to Wednesday’s game may exchange their tickets for another game later this season.

The Dayton Dragons will play the Fort Wayne TinCaps at 7:05 p.m. today at the ballpark, which is in the Water Street District of the city.

The Midwest League’s first half season concludes today and the win-loss records for all teams will clear to 0-0 prior to Friday night’s games as the second half season begins.

The Dragons enter tonight’s game 21-43, while the TinCaps are 30-34. Jose Montero (2-2, 3.89) or Nestor Lorant (0-3, 5.32) will start for Dayton.

