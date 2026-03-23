Grabbing a snack at a Dayton Live show? Local items now on the menu

Across its downtown venues, the organization partners with Miami Valley bakeries, breweries and specialty vendors to offer locally sourced snacks and drinks to thousands of patrons each year.

Dayton Live focuses on supporting local whenever possible.

Dan Wood, director of sales and service at Dayton Live, said the organization prioritizes local partnerships whenever possible.

“When we can, we try to go local to support those businesses that are doing awesome things around Dayton,” Wood said.

That approach is reflected in the menu, which features craft beer from Warped Wing and Yellow Springs Brewery, sweets from Simply Decadent and spirits from Belle of Dayton Distillery. Patrons can also find items such as cookie pies, pretzel rods and specialty desserts sourced from area vendors.

“We try to go local to support businesses doing great things around Dayton and to create a sense of community for people coming to shows,” Wood said. “You might grab a cookie from Laura’s, pretzel rods from Bellbrook Chocolate Shoppe, or a dessert from Simply Decadent. You can get a beer from Warped Wing or Yellow Springs, or a cocktail made with Belle of Dayton gin or Buckeye vodka.”

“It allows us to be the placemaker we need to be downtown and bring those businesses into our space,” Wood said.

Dayton Live also uses performances as opportunities to collaborate with local businesses on themed offerings.

During a recent Dayton Philharmonic performance of the “Harry Potter” soundtrack at the Schuster Center, the organization partnered with local vendors to offer “pretzel wands” and popcorn from What’s Poppin’, creating a themed movie theater-style experience. Similar collaborations are often featured during Broadway runs and special events.

Many of the partnerships develop organically, Wood said.

“Part of it is just who we know around the city — places we enjoy — and how we can bring them into this space,” he said.

Vendors often adjust their offerings to fit the scale of performances, working with Dayton Live to create items that complement each show. Some products are available at every performance, while others are introduced for specific events or limited runs.

Snacks and drinks are available beginning about an hour before performances, when lobby areas open. Patrons are also allowed to bring food and beverages into the theater, though staff encourages guests to be mindful and keep noise to a minimum during performances.

For vendors, the exposure can translate into new customers.

One bakery partner said customers often visit after discovering their products at a show.

“We’ve had several people say they saw our stuff here and then came into our store,” said Jackie Fuller, co-owner of Simply Decadent.

With audiences traveling from across Ohio and neighboring states, Dayton Live serves as a regional stage, not just for performers but also for local food brands.

“We have people coming in from Indiana, from Kentucky, and we get to put these products in front of so many more people,” Wood said.

It introduces visitors, and even locals, to businesses they may not otherwise discover.

Dayton Live’s food and beverage program highlights how partnerships with local vendors can both enhance the audience experience and support small businesses in the region.

By incorporating locally sourced products into its venues, the organization connects Miami Valley companies with new customers while expanding its offerings beyond the stage.

MORE INFO

Online: daytonlive.org