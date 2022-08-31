dayton-daily-news logo
X

PACT Act

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Combined ShapeCaption
Veteran Lewis Kiper speaks during Wednesday's roundtable discussion with Sherrod Brown.

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top