PHOTOS: 2026 YWCA Dayton Women of Influence event

Moderator Cathy Ponitz (left) interviews the 2026 YWCA Dayton Women of Influence honorees: Debbie Blunden-Diggs, Chief Executive and Artistic Director, Dayton Contemporary Dance Company; Robyn Lightcap, Executive Director, Preschool Promise; Myla Cardona-Jones, CEO, Brunner Literacy Center; Heather Salazar, President and CEO, Pink Ribbon Good; Lisa Wagner, Executive Director, Levitt Pavilion Dayton; and Vicki Giambrone, Partner, CBD Advisors, recipient of the Betsy Whitney Lifetime Achievement Award. The ceremony took place March 12 at the Dayton Convention Center. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF