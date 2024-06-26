BreakingNews
Bloody start to summer: Dayton’s had 6 shootings, 17 injuries, 2 dead. Mayor says this is unacceptable

PHOTOS: Dayton police investigating apartment complex shooting

Dayton police are investigating a shooting at Park Manor apartment complex late Wednesday morning on June 26, 2024. JIM NOELKER / STAFF
