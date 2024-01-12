BreakingNews
1 dead following shooting in Dayton; Rec center, elementary school on lockdown

PHOTOS: Dayton police investigate deadly shooting on West Third Street

Dayton police were at the scene of a fatal shooting Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, near the Greater Dayton Recreation Center on West Third Street. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
