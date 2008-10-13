PHOTOS: Homicide detectives investigating after man found dead in Dayton

1 / 5
A deceased male with a gunshot wound was found in a vacant house in the first block of West Helena Street, Wednesday, July 3, 2024. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top