‘Protest zone’ will be downtown Dayton parking lot. And a protest and peace rally is planned for Deeds Point MetroPark
Credit: DaytonDailyNews
In Other News
1
Linden Avenue historic home a grand painted lady built in 1884
2
Finding ‘The Cure’: Winning FutureFest drama will be on stage at Dayton...
3
Artist wants you to ponder materials, mortality and seasonal...
4
UD’s Lifelong Learning Institute celebrates 30 years of lessons for...
5
Antique fire equipment will be on display at Carillon Historical Park