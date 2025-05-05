Teacher brought students to her historic Dayton home for art and history lessons

Watson has lived in her home in the Huffman Historic District since 1993 with her husband Leroy. She was initially drawn to the home because of her background in history, but her six children were not too enthusiastic about their parents moving there.

Watson raised her children before going back to school and becoming an educator.

“They were not real wild about us moving here because they thought it was dangerous,” she said. “It was old. They didn’t experience anything like this growing up, but it didn’t bother me at all. I love living here. I have the two best neighbors on either side. It’s just a wonderful relationship.”

Once Watson moved into the home, she said many of the rooms had carpet and colors on the walls that she wasn’t fond of. However, she felt that before she could make any updates to the home, she needed to live in the house for a while.

“I hadn’t done anything to an old house, so I needed to feel comfortable doing it,” she said. “It’s interesting. This house speaks to me. Green is not my favorite color, but if you look throughout the house, I’ve got green. That’s the color it wanted.”

After four years, Watson started on renovations, ripping up old carpet and linoleum. She painted most of the rooms, but she wanted to keep as many of the original features as possible. The home has original woodwork, gas light fixtures, wavy glass windows and floor imperfections. Watson said these are the things that give the house character.

“We just cleaned it [kitchen floor] and left all the imperfections,” she said. “If you look at certain areas, you can see circles where somebody set something down. No idea why, but it’s there. It’s normal. My mom and dad grew up on a farm, so I was used to that kind of thing. It didn’t bother me.”

One major addition to the home is the back porch that was installed by Jeff Wyson of Dayton Reclamation and Restoration. Wyson loves to salvage pieces of homes to create something new. Part of the porch is made of boards from the old Stockyards Inn on Springfield Street in Dayton. The inn operated from 1900 to 2013.

There is a carriage house in the backyard and a charming backyard with lots of flowers and vegetation.

The house was originally built around 1870 by Eleanor Turner. The home was built in a simplified version of the Italianate style with high vertical doors and windows.

The home is also known as a cruciform because the home is in the shape of a cross. Inside it has a beautiful, curved staircase and multiple marble fireplaces.

When Turner died in 1882, the home was left to Ella Weldy, who was listed in estate papers as Turner’s “niece/adopted daughter.” The home is affectionately known as the Weldy House. Weldy sold the home in 1904 to Elizabeth Thomson, who was married to Frank Thomson, a physician.

The home was then used as a doctor’s office for many years. Eventually, another doctor, Homer Harris, moved into the home from 1943-1973.

“We had our house on the [historic] tour,” Watson said. “I can’t tell you how many times, and I’ve lost count, that people have come in who went to the doctor here. They would tell me stories, and it was really wonderful to hear all of that.”

The home also has an intact mechanical intercom from the porch at the front of the waiting room that goes up to a bedroom upstairs. This was so that if someone had an emergency and needed a doctor, they could yell into it.

Watson said she would have someone yell through it during the tours she did with her students, and they loved it.

Watson loves antiques and pieces with historical or personal significance. The home is adorned with antique lamps, old books and family heirlooms including many quilts.

There is a railing leading to the upstairs made from an old decommissioned cross from Emmanuel Church, one of the oldest Catholic churches in Dayton.

The floor in the downstairs bathroom was created using wood from the gymnasium in the old Huffman School.

Watson said the changes are all complete and she hopes to have many more happy years in the Weldy House.

