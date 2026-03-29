Why Buc-ee’s is worth the stop — and good for the Dayton region

One of my favorite drives is down to Texas, where everything is bigger, including the gas stations. That’s where my love of Buc-ee’s began.

I first started going to Buc-ee’s when I was working on national tours in 2015. I’ve been to more than 10 Buc-ee’s locations across multiple states.

When I first heard Buc-ee’s was coming to the Dayton region, I was frustrated. You see, one of my favorite parts of traveling is experiencing what’s unique to a place. I love regional chains of all kinds, including Whataburger, In-N-Out, Krystal, H-E-B and even Kum & Go. I could spend an entire morning discussing the ins-and-outs of these brands and why they work so well in their own corners of the country.

When I hear people say, “Let’s bring [insert regional chain] here to Dayton,” I often have a visceral reaction. It’s usually followed by another thought: why don’t we just drive there for the weekend? Half the fun is the excuse to go.

I had that same reaction when I heard Buc-ee’s was bringing the beaver to Huber Heights. But then I started thinking about why Buc-ee’s is so successful in Texas and what this could do for our region when it opens here.

It’s more than just access to brisket sandwiches (you should get the chopped, in my opinion). Buc-ee’s is known for paying its employees well. It takes a lot of people, hundreds in fact, to make a Buc-ee’s run at scale. Many of those employees will have access to PTO, 401k matches and strong benefits for the first time.

Buc-ee’s can also offer items like ice and sodas at a lower price point, which helps lower costs for local consumers. And then there are the tax benefits that come with a place like this, money that, in theory, shows up in better roads, smoother traffic, and the kinds of local improvements we all notice.

Okay, so why is Buc-ee’s so special? Let me set the scene.

You’ve been driving on a less-than-scenic stretch of highway for a few hours when you see it: 29 miles to Buc-ee’s. Someone in the back seat says they need to use the restroom.

“Can you make it 30 minutes?”

You take the exit onto Buc-ee’s Boulevard and pull up to the front. You drop them off at the door, then circle the parking lot, past rows of gas pumps, electric chargers, and even a designated dog area, because apparently Buc-ee’s has decided the whole family, including the dog, deserves a better stop experience.

And then you walk inside.

The first thing that hits you isn’t the size, it’s the smell: smoked brisket, candied pecans, fresh coffee and something sweet from the bakery. Think of it less like a convenience store and more like a food court that also sells gas.

Now you have decisions to make. Brisket sandwich? A bag of warm pecans? Something from the bakery you didn’t plan on purchasing? You wander past the wall of jerky, grab a drink and maybe pick up a Buc-ee’s T-shirt.

You’re back on the road. Five-hundred miles to the next Buc-ee’s.

So while my Buc-ee’s sweatshirt may no longer feel quite as special, I believe Buc-ee’s will be a welcome addition to the Dayton-area economy.

Columnist Anne Kane is an Instagram and TikTok personality who built her personal brand by showcasing all that Dayton has to offer through lifestyle vlogs. She’s trying her best around Dayton, covering local food, events, and places where she can always find parking. Reach her at anne@gopara.co.