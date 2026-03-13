Why Silver Slipper might be Dayton’s coziest bar

The word means “enjoying or affording warmth and ease; snug,” and “marked by or providing contentment or comfort.” Yes, those are from the dictionary.

Since we don’t have a lakeside cabin here in Dayton, I’ve been leaning on synonyms such as snug, comfortable, warm and restful. Luckily, there are plenty of third places around the downtown core that fit that description. This week, we’re taking a look at the Silver Slipper.

The Silver Slipper is located in an old 1890s Carriage House in the Historic South Park neighborhood. You can tell a lot of love went into the remodel, from the restored original woodwork to the celebrity-walled restroom.

The historic bones of the building make the space feel naturally intimate. The lighting is low, the wood tones are warm, and the room is usually filled with the sound of conversation. It’s the kind of place where you plan to stop in for one drink and end up staying longer than you expected.

While the bar is known around town as “The Oyster Bar,” the nickname dates back to 2020. During the COVID-related delays to their opening, the owners started an outdoor market selling bags of oysters for takeout.

Customers soon began asking to have them shucked on site, and the demand quickly grew, helping the bar build a loyal following before it even officially opened in 2022.

Alongside the oysters, the menu features bread with a selection of butters, as well as broccolini, salmon, mussels, tuna, chicken, charcuterie, and desserts like panna cotta and a chocolate-and-potato-chip cookie.

Beyond the food, the Silver Slipper is also known for its impressive wine and cocktail program. While many bars rely on a single distributor, the Silver Slipper works with several and regularly tastes new wines and sakes to decide what makes it onto the menu.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

The house cocktail menu is pared down to nine rotating drinks, including my favorite, the Mountain Mama, which drinks like an herbaceous whiskey highball.

Walking into the Silver Slipper feels like stepping into a 1920s house party, except the house is built around a large bar at the center of the room. On any given evening, you’re likely to run into neighbors and friends, and with the tables set close together it’s easy to start a conversation with someone new.

The music is hip and refined, and the folks behind the bar are dressed in stylish fashion. It’s a refined house party that happens every night, Wednesday through Sunday.

The parking

I’ve heard people say time and time again, “I love the Silver Slipper, I just wish it had more parking.” I disagree. The Silver Slipper sits within the Historic South Park neighborhood, an area with plenty of street parking. I won’t get into the debate about whether you should park on a public street in front of a house you don’t live in or aren’t visiting. Instead, we’ll just stick to what city law allows.

If there’s no posted sign, you can generally park as long as your car is registered, operable, and not abandoned. Don’t park within 30 feet of stop signs or signals, 20 feet of crosswalks or fire station driveways, 10 feet of hydrants, or 50 feet of railroad crossings. And of course, don’t block driveways, sidewalks, or intersections.

That still leaves quite a bit of parking in the neighborhood. Even if you park on the far end of South Park, it’s at most about a 10-minute walk. In reality, that’s unlikely, since there’s usually parking behind the business on Theobald Court.

Columnist Anne Kane is an Instagram and TikTok personality who built her personal brand by showcasing all that Dayton has to offer through lifestyle vlogs. She’s trying her best around Dayton, Ohio, covering local food, events, and places where she can always find parking. You can reach her at anne@gopara.co.

HOW TO GO

What: Silver Slipper

When: 5 p.m.-1 a.m. Wednesday through Saturday, 5 p.m. to midnight Sunday

Location: 1105 Wayne Ave., Dayton

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones