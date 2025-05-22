VIDEO: Vietnam vet, former paratrooper talks about jumping out of planes

James Laycox, a 74-year-old Vietnam veteran and former paratrooper, talks about what it's like to jump out a plane and why he's excited to do it again.
In Other News
1
Dayton-area game maker featured on multiple national gift guides
2
Festivals, fireworks to return to Englewood this year
3
Englewood Fourth of July spectacular nears
4
Bolts Sports Cafe in Englewood to open as usual after small fire...
5
Englewood mom gets 30-day deportation reprieve