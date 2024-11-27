Fenwick High names its first president

Strathmann starts his duties on Monday and his appointment concludes “a thorough, months-long search” initiated earlier this year by the Board of Limited Jurisdiction, the school announced.

As president, Strathmann will be responsible for navigating the “rising challenges” facing education, the school said. He also will oversee the school’s growth and long-term vision, cultivate funding opportunities and relationships, maintain the financial integrity of the institution, and advance the initiatives underway at Fenwick.

He said his primary responsibility will be to help build a strong foundation for the school, ensuring that it stays true to its values while creating an environment where students can thrive academically and spiritually.

He sees himself as “a collaborator” who works with faculty, staff, parents, and students to “foster a supportive, inclusive community.”

Another responsibility, he said, will be securing the resources needed to ensure the school’s growth and sustainability, making sure that Fenwick remains a place where future generations of students can find both academic excellence and spiritual fulfillment.

He plans to meet regularly with other school officials to ensure everyone is aligned with the same goals, he said.

“I believe in empowering others to take leadership in their respective areas, and I will provide support and guidance to help them succeed,” he said. “Together, we will create a cohesive, dynamic team that works toward Fenwick’s mission of academic excellence, spiritual growth, and service.”

Collison said Strathmann’s experience and background made him the “ideal candidate” to serve as the school’s first president.

“I’m excited about the opportunities to innovate, ensuring that Fenwick offers a forward-thinking curriculum and a nurturing environment for all students,” he said. “Fenwick is uniquely positioned to create a legacy of leadership and service, and I am honored to be part of this journey in shaping a school that will impact generations to come.”

Strathmann, 59, and his wife of 29 years, Jeanne, live in Loveland and have two daughters, Lauren, 26, and Lindsey, 24.