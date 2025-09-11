Breaking: Rifle recovered in the search for Charlie Kirk’s killer as FBI releases photos of person of interest

PHOTOS: Investigation reported at Huber Heights pool hall

Action Palace investigation
Action Palace investigation
Action Palace investigation
Action palace investigation
Action palace investigation
Action palace investigation
Action palace investigation
Action palace investigation
1 / 8
Investigators removed multiple machines from Action Palace pool hall on Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights and loading them into a black van on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF