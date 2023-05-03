BreakingNews
FBI, bomb squad respond to Sugarcreek Twp. apartment complex
Kettering Town & Country store closing as part of national business shutdown

50 minutes ago

A Town & Country Shopping Center store in Kettering is among the 200 locations closing as a national home décor retailer is going out of business.

The Tuesday Morning store at 4116 W. Town & Country Road will close in the coming weeks, and customers have until May 13 to use their gift cards, according to the company’s website.

A Centerville store location closed earlier this year after the retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Feb. 14 and announced the closing of half of its locations.

The Centerville Place site at 1079 S. Main St. was among seven Ohio locations closing March 31, including stores in Canton, Columbus, Hilliard and Middleburg Heights and two locations in the Cincinnati area

Tuesday Morning started in 1974 and operates in 25 states, specializing linens and bedding, furniture, and seasonal, garden, outdoor, dining and kitchen items.

About three years ago, it had about 700 stores.

Among its Ohio stores is a location in Cincinnati. The Kettering business is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. No closing date is listed on its website.

