BreakingNews
With Issue 2 passage, here’s when you can legally possess marijuana in Ohio

PHOTOS: Kettering police investigating swatting incident at Alter High School

1 / 5
Members of the Kettering and Dayton Police Departments escort Archbishop Alter High School students to the gym Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023 after a report of shots fired at the school. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top