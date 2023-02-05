Lebanon to spend nearly $5M on high school roof, plus stadium and field upgrades

“We need to replace the old bleachers and address these issues before we have problems,” Seevers said.

The second phase will be to replace and increase the number of bleachers for the visiting team as well as install new restrooms and concession stands at the stadium, he said.

He said the debt will be paid from additional revenues as a result of the 20-year extension of the tax increment financing agreement with Miami Valley Gaming. It would initially be paid through the general fund and as those TIF revenues are received, the general fund would be repaid, he said. Seevers said the TIF will generate about $950,000 a year.

“We’re not asking for additional operating funds or additional permanent improvement funds,” Seevers said. “It will not impact the general fund long term.”

The long-term plan for the stadium is to expand the bleachers to accommodate 3,250 fans on the home side and 750 on the visitors side in addition to the new press box, restrooms, concession stands and other amenities. He said the goal is to begin a campaign soon to raise funds for the stadium improvements.