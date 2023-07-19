Lebanon traffic to be disrupted as Cherry Street reconstruction project begins

Lebanon residents will soon see interruptions on local streets as the city’s contractors begin reconstruction in the coming weeks.

While work is being done on Columbus Avenue and on Pleasant Street, Lebanon City Council approved a contract for the reconstruction on Cherry Street between Main and New streets. Milcon Concrete Inc. was awarded the $2.34 million project, which was the below the engineer’s estimate of $2.52 million.

Milcon submitted the lowest and best bid of six companies. Officials said the company has performed projects with the city in the past with good results.

City Engineer Ben Stucke said the project will include a new storm sewer system, repairs and modifications to the sanitary sewers, a replacement water main along the entire corridor of the project, new curbs and pavement, and other improvements to the street.

In his report, Stucke said Cherry Street is in poor condition, has a high crown and an inadequate storm sewer system. He said the project will be a full reconstruction and will replace all curbing, will provide new asphalt, and a proper storm sewer system. In addition, the existing sanitary sewers will be lined and new sanitary sewer laterals will be installed as necessary.

City Manager Scott Brunka said the city also received about $900,000 through an Ohio Public Works Commission grant.

Brunka said Lebanon is investing approximately $10 million in road improvement projects in 2023.

Another project is under way in Lebanon of the project to install an 8-inch water line on Pleasant Street between North Broadway Street and Mechanic Street. The winning bid was submitted by W.G. Stang LLC for $116,320. The engineer’s estimate for the project was $131,768.

The water line will complete the loop in the block and serve future development for the Legacy Landing project. It will also eliminate a section of undersized main. City officials said the project started last week and is expected to be done by Sept. 15.