BreakingNews
Dayton Holiday Festival will return with increased security, earlier start time
X

Lebanon traffic to be disrupted as Cherry Street reconstruction project begins

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Community Content
By
42 minutes ago
Area to get new storm system, water main, pavement and more.

Lebanon residents will soon see interruptions on local streets as the city’s contractors begin reconstruction in the coming weeks.

While work is being done on Columbus Avenue and on Pleasant Street, Lebanon City Council approved a contract for the reconstruction on Cherry Street between Main and New streets. Milcon Concrete Inc. was awarded the $2.34 million project, which was the below the engineer’s estimate of $2.52 million.

ExploreLebanon outlines $31 million in capital improvements planned for next 5 years

Milcon submitted the lowest and best bid of six companies. Officials said the company has performed projects with the city in the past with good results.

City Engineer Ben Stucke said the project will include a new storm sewer system, repairs and modifications to the sanitary sewers, a replacement water main along the entire corridor of the project, new curbs and pavement, and other improvements to the street.

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

In his report, Stucke said Cherry Street is in poor condition, has a high crown and an inadequate storm sewer system. He said the project will be a full reconstruction and will replace all curbing, will provide new asphalt, and a proper storm sewer system. In addition, the existing sanitary sewers will be lined and new sanitary sewer laterals will be installed as necessary.

City Manager Scott Brunka said the city also received about $900,000 through an Ohio Public Works Commission grant.

Brunka said Lebanon is investing approximately $10 million in road improvement projects in 2023.

ExploreDespite pending lawsuit, Lebanon moves forward with water main project

Another project is under way in Lebanon of the project to install an 8-inch water line on Pleasant Street between North Broadway Street and Mechanic Street. The winning bid was submitted by W.G. Stang LLC for $116,320. The engineer’s estimate for the project was $131,768.

The water line will complete the loop in the block and serve future development for the Legacy Landing project. It will also eliminate a section of undersized main. City officials said the project started last week and is expected to be done by Sept. 15.

In Other News
1
Warren County ‘staying in the game’ to keep pro tennis event, ‘but at...
2
5 things to know about declining savings, rising debt for American...
3
Warren County Fair opens this week in Lebanon
4
COMMUNITY GEMS: Sylvia Chess, owner of African Utopia Boutique, an...
5
COMMUNITY GEMS: Volunteerism in Dayton at Donald Bush’s core

About the Author

Follow Ed Richter on facebookFollow Ed Richter on twitter

Ed Richter has been a working journalist for 38 years, with the last 34 years working in various capacities covering Butler and Warren counties as a reporter and an editor. Richter covers local news and governments in Warren County focusing on Springboro, Lebanon, Franklin, Carlisle and Waynesville.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top