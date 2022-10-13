Major roads south of Springboro near Lebanon to have lane closures

As crews continue working to complete a pavement repair and resurfacing project on state routes 741 and 63 in Warren County, daytime and overnight lane restrictions will be in place beginning next week for a paving blitz, the Ohio Department of Transportation says.
Beginning Monday, and continuing through Wednesday, single-lane closures will be in effect on state route 63, from just east of the state routes 63/ 741 intersection to the Lebanon corporation limit, daily between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., according to ODOT.
Operations will then shift to state route 741, from just south of the state route 63 intersection to the Mason corporate line, with single-lane closures in effect Wednesday through Tuesday, between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. daily, with the exception of Oct. 23.
Following this, crews will return to S.R. 63 to pave between the S.R. 741 intersection and Union Road at Monroe. Single-lane restrictions will be in place Tuesday through Friday, Oct. 25-28, from 9 p.m. each night to 6 a.m. the following day. Various lane closures will also be in place at the intersection of state routes 63/ 741 intersection, and on state route 741 North between the intersection and Otterbein during the same hours.
The John R. Jurgensen Company was awarded a contract for $2.4 million to complete the project, and all work is scheduled to be completed in late fall of 2022.
