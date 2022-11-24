BreakingNews
‘Good health and family’; Locals share what they are thankful for this Thanksgiving season
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Medics called to heavy fire in attached Miamisburg garage

Miamisburg
By
1 hour ago

Multiple medics were called to a fire in a garage attached to a Miamisburg home late Thanksgiving morning.

Heavy fire was reported in the 200 block of Lawrence Avenue around 11:15 a.m.

Four medics responded to the scene, but no injuries have been reported at this time, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

ExploreDayton firefighters respond to fire at tornado-damaged apartment complex

All of the occupants made it out of the house, according to dispatch.

CenterPoint Energy and AES Ohio were also called to the scene.

In Other News
1
New Miamisburg Municipal Court judge to succeed late father
2
Miamisburg City Council appoints new council member
3
Miamisburg will pay more for trash, recycling collection via new...
4
Crews recover woman’s body from Great Miami River in Miamisburg
5
No injuries reported after trash truck catches fire in Miamisburg

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top