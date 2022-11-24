Medics called to heavy fire in attached Miamisburg garage

Multiple medics were called to a fire in a garage attached to a Miamisburg home late Thanksgiving morning.
Heavy fire was reported in the 200 block of Lawrence Avenue around 11:15 a.m.
Four medics responded to the scene, but no injuries have been reported at this time, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
All of the occupants made it out of the house, according to dispatch.
CenterPoint Energy and AES Ohio were also called to the scene.
