Millat Industries looking at nearly $3M expansion in Kettering, city says

The grant program distributes funds twice a year, once in the spring and again in the fall, to finance permanent improvement projects, such as new building construction, renovation, power upgrades, plumbing, parking and so on.

“We anticipate the expansion will primarily support new machining capacity in both the aerospace and the automotive industry,” said Adam Millat, who, along with his brother Zach Millat, spoke with the Dayton Daily News. Both are executive vice presidents at Millat Industries.

Millat Industries makes machine component parts for a variety of industries, including aerospace, automotive, medical, energy and other commercial industries.

“The primary reason why we’re expanding is just long-term optimism for our companies, specifically in our team that we’ve got here,” Millat said.

Millat Industries also has a facility in Huber Heights, which the Millats said that business is strong, too.

“We’re optimistic about it, as well, and definitely continuing those operations up there for sure,” Millat said.

Being privately held has helped the company to be able to envision its long-term future, Millat said.

“This expansion really supports our overall mission to obtain long-term sustainability and competitiveness in the machining industry,” he said.

Millat Industries is looking to increase its size by nearly 19,000 square feet, according to the Millats and Bryan Chodkowski, one of Kettering’s assistant city managers.

“We’re hopeful that we’ll have the new building completed in November 2026,” Adam Millat said, adding they are still working through the permitting and design processes.

The additional 10 jobs would increase annual payroll by approximately $760,000, according to the company’s grant application.

The business has been recognized in the past for being a great place to work, Millat said.

“That’s our number one priority is really to maintain that culture,” Millat said.

The ED/GE grant funds would be used to offset capital expenses, Chodkowski said, such as a 1,000-foot extension of an eight-inch water main from Hempstead Station Drive to provide sufficient water flow for a fire suppression system.

“This project represents the third expansion at this site since it was acquired by Millat Industries in 1983,” Chodkowski said about the company’s main location at 4901 Croftshire Dr. in Kettering.

The ED/GE grant is a reimbursable grant, so once Millat Industries acquires the equipment and materials for the project, as well as installs the water main extension, the grant funds would then be distributed to Millat Industries at that time, Chodkowski said.

“We’re excited to get bigger, but we’re really just hyper-focused on getting better, faster, stronger. That’s for our customers, for our current associates that work here each day, and our community,” Millat said.