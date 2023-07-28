Ohio National Guard recognized for Counterdrug Program

Ohio’s National Guard is being recognized by a statewide prevention agency for its Counterdrug Program, which invests in prevention coalitions and other efforts to deter illegal substance use.

The Ohio National Guard’s Counterdrug Program is the 2023 recipient of Prevention Action Alliance’s Stick Your Neck Out for Prevention Award, which honors those seen as making a positive difference in prevention work.

“The recognition our program receives for its prevention work is a tremendous honor,” said Lt. Col. Michael A. Barnauskas, Ohio National Guard Counterdrug coordinator. “We firmly believe that our efforts contribute significantly to building a safer Ohio, making it a better place for our fellow citizens. We understand the importance of community-driven approaches and the positive impact they have on reducing drug-related issues.”

The Ohio National Guard Counterdrug Program invests in prevention coalitions across the state, providing support to law enforcement agencies and community-based organizations. Their support enhances those agencies’ efforts to counter ongoing illegal substance use, along with actions to anticipate and deter trafficking and violence in Ohio.

Prevention Action Alliance also recognized the Counterdrug Program for its emphasis on prevention certification for their members.

“Counterdrug’s investment in other coalitions across the state is remarkable, as well as its investment in prevention education and certification,” said Fran Gerbig, executive director of Prevention Action Alliance.

Prevention Action Alliance will present the Counterdrug Program representatives with the Stick Your Neck Out for Prevention Award at its Your Role in Prevention fundraiser Wednesday, Aug. 16, at the Greater Columbus Convention Center.