Springboro eyeing new amenities at busy park, including pickleball, playground

One project that is expected to be in Springboro’s budget for 2023 with be $1.4 million for amenities and upgrades to one of the city’s busiest parks.
City Manager Chris Pozzuto said some of the city’s COVID-19 funding will be used to upgrade amenities and features to North Park, including pickleball courts. He said the city staff is working with the Kleingers Group, a West Chester engineering firm, to develop a park master plan.
“We wanted to focus on upgrades at one of the city’s busiest parks to use the COVID-19 dollars,” he said. “Council blessed it and the project will be included in the capital improvements budget. Once it’s appropriated, we can move forward.”
Pozzuto said the city wanted to replace the playground equipment at the park for new playground equipment that is inclusive and compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
“We want to make sure that its inclusive from ages zero to 100,” he said. “This is a central location and the most used. During our Friday night concerts, we draw between 4,000 and 6,000 people.”
The new playground area could have up to 50,000 square feet. He said only 5% of playgrounds nationwide reach this level of ADA compliance.
Pozzuto said the North Park Upgrade project will be completed in multiple phases with the first phase being the construction of the playground.
The new park enhancements also includes:
- New pickleball courts.
- Improvements to the concert and common areas of the park including potentially adding restrooms, concession areas, parking, and staging areas.
- A better area for food trucks who come during city events in the park.
Pozzuto said the city will attempt to partner with community businesses and organizations about potential sponsorship opportunities.
About the Author