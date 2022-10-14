Springboro eyeing new amenities at busy park, including pickleball, playground

City Manager Chris Pozzuto said some of the city’s COVID-19 funding will be used to upgrade amenities and features to North Park, including pickleball courts. He said the city staff is working with the Kleingers Group, a West Chester engineering firm, to develop a park master plan.

“We wanted to focus on upgrades at one of the city’s busiest parks to use the COVID-19 dollars,” he said. “Council blessed it and the project will be included in the capital improvements budget. Once it’s appropriated, we can move forward.”