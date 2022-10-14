dayton-daily-news logo
X

Springboro eyeing new amenities at busy park, including pickleball, playground

Community Content
By
1 hour ago

One project that is expected to be in Springboro’s budget for 2023 with be $1.4 million for amenities and upgrades to one of the city’s busiest parks.

City Manager Chris Pozzuto said some of the city’s COVID-19 funding will be used to upgrade amenities and features to North Park, including pickleball courts. He said the city staff is working with the Kleingers Group, a West Chester engineering firm, to develop a park master plan.

“We wanted to focus on upgrades at one of the city’s busiest parks to use the COVID-19 dollars,” he said. “Council blessed it and the project will be included in the capital improvements budget. Once it’s appropriated, we can move forward.”

Pozzuto said the city wanted to replace the playground equipment at the park for new playground equipment that is inclusive and compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“We want to make sure that its inclusive from ages zero to 100,” he said. “This is a central location and the most used. During our Friday night concerts, we draw between 4,000 and 6,000 people.”

The new playground area could have up to 50,000 square feet. He said only 5% of playgrounds nationwide reach this level of ADA compliance.

Pozzuto said the North Park Upgrade project will be completed in multiple phases with the first phase being the construction of the playground.

The new park enhancements also includes:

  • New pickleball courts.
  • Improvements to the concert and common areas of the park including potentially adding restrooms, concession areas, parking, and staging areas.
  • A better area for food trucks who come during city events in the park.

Pozzuto said the city will attempt to partner with community businesses and organizations about potential sponsorship opportunities.

In Other News
1
Major roads south of Springboro near Lebanon to have lane closures
2
Franklin applying for federal funds for several infrastructure projects
3
Brookville man appears in Franklin court for allegedly killing a cat
4
Landsman challenging Chabot for seat in Congress
5
Warren County woman accused of sending dog to attack child

About the Author

Follow Ed Richter on facebookFollow Ed Richter on twitter

Ed Richter has been a working journalist for 36 years, with the last 32 years working in various capacities covering Butler and Warren counties as a reporter and an editor. An award-winning journalist, Richter covers local news and governments in Warren County focusing on Springboro, Lebanon, Franklin, Carlisle and Waynesville.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top