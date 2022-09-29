Springboro theater LaComedia working on large new building

Adkins said the current building houses the theater’s costumes as well as the scene shop that makes the background and other items used in performances.

“The new building is being built over the old building that was constructed in 1978,” he said. “Once the exterior is completed, the old building will be torn down so the interior can be constructed. The finished product will take awhile.”

LaComedia originally proposed a 16,200 square-foot building before revising the plan for the 32,150 square-foot building.

The dinner theater located at 765 W. Central Ave., a half-mile east of I-75, has been in operation since 1975 — before Springboro was incorporated as a city in 1987, according City Planner Dan Boron. The city Planning Commission approved an expansion of the theater and a dormitory in 1999, according to city records. The property was rezoned as Planned Unit Development in 1997.

LaComedia opened in 1975 and the Adkins family purchased it in 1995.