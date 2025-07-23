Summer Restaurant Week, happening now, has more than 25 businesses participating

Summer Restaurant Week is back for its 20th year with a goal of bringing new customers in and helping boost revenue during a month that typically tends to see a dip.
“This is a slower time for the restaurants, so it’s a great time to come out and support,” said Amy Zahora, executive director of the Miami Valley Restaurant Association.
Restaurants from Piqua to Liberty Twp. are offering 3-course meals starting at $20.25 and some have meals for two. Deals began July 20.
New restaurants participating include:
- Lucky Star Brewery & Cantina, 219 S. Second St. in Miamisburg
- SOB Steakhouse, 7630 Gibson St. Suite 110 in Liberty Twp.
- Zinks Meats & Fine Wines, 409 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Washington Twp.
Other restaurants participating include:
- Agave & Rye, 11 N. Main St. in Centerville, 7125 Fountain View Drive in Liberty Twp. and 2 N. Market St. in Troy
- All The Best Delicatessen, 5940 Far Hills Ave. in Washington Twp.
- Amber Rose Restaurant, 1400 Valley St. in Dayton
- The Barrel, 857 W. Central Ave. Springboro
- The Caroline, 5 S. Market St. in Troy
- Carvers Steaks & Chops, 1535 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Washington Twp.
- Chappys Social House, 7880 Washington Village Drive in Washington Twp.
- The Chop House, 7727 Washington Village Drive in Washington Twp.
- Cowboy Sally’s, 7521 Gibson St. in Liberty Twp.
- Crooked Handle Brewing Co., 123 N. Main St. in Piqua and 760 N. Main St. in Springboro
- Dewberry 1850, 1414 S. Patterson Blvd. in Dayton
- Dublin Pub, 300 Wayne Ave. in Dayton
- El Meson, 903 E. Dixie Drive in West Carrollton
- Figlio, 424 E. Stroop Road in Kettering
- The Florentine, 21 W. Market St. in Germantown
- Greek Street, 101 E. Alex Bell Road Suite 186 in Centerville
- Hickory River Smokehouse, 135 S. Garber Road in Tipp City
- Jay’s Seafood, 225 E. Sixth St. in Dayton
- Loose Ends Brewing, 890 S. Main St. in Centerville
- Manna Uptown, 61 W. Franklin St. in Centerville
- Melting Pot, 453 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Washington Twp.
- Nick’s Restaurant, 1443 N. Detroit St. in Xenia
- Pies & Pints, 52 Plum St. in Beavercreek
- Treasure Island Supper Club, 4250 Chief Woods Lane in Moraine
Summer Restaurant Week runs through July 27.
